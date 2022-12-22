Six Reasons to #GiveTime This Holiday Season With Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. Bank is partnering with the nonprofit VolunteerMatch to promote volunteerism on Giving Tuesday - which falls on November 29 this year - and throughout the holiday season.fbd2e2eb-c853-4d92-a00d-5543a5317719.

The theme of this year's #GiveTime campaign is "we shine brighter together" and, in keeping in that spirit, here are six reasons why it's a gift not just to our communities but ourselves to take thoughtful time to invest our hearts and minds in helping others.

1. You Have More Time

Most people are off work or home from school during the holidays, so this makes it even easier to find some time to help those in need during the holidays or in the new year. Throughout the year, we can easily get caught up in our day-to-day responsibilities, and it can be hard to carve out the time needed to volunteer.

You never know, if you enjoy your volunteering experience (and you most likely will), you'll be more liable to seek out service opportunities down the road.

2. Volunteering Spreads Holiday Cheer

Donating food, cooking, serving a meal aren't the only ways to help those in need this holiday season. While many of us may get stressed out about family gatherings, think of the individuals who don't have their family near to spend time with.

You can volunteer to help veterans in your community, get involved with a hospital that puts on a holiday celebration for patients, volunteer at a retirement home, and so much more.

3. You Can Lead by Example

With so many family members around during the holidays, why not set a good example for the little ones (or even the stubborn adults)? Lead by example: share your plans to volunteer and explain why you want to be of service. Then encourage your family to register for kid and teen-friendly volunteer opportunities in your area.

Help your family, especially the younger members, understand some of the benefits of volunteering.

4. You'll Get Back Just as Much as You Give

Volunteering is not working for free. Sure, there's no monetary compensation, but you get just as much (if not more) out of it than you put in. You gain countless benefits from volunteering including health benefits such as a boost in your mood, happiness and satisfaction.

5. You Can Try Something New

Because of all the different volunteer opportunities available to you during the holidays - like teaching, building, crafting and more - you have the chance to try something new or something you never thought of trying before. Who knows, you might even discover a new hobby or passion, or you may stumble upon a hidden talent!

6. It Helps You Appreciate What You Have

Helping someone in need can put things into perspective. It's an eye-opening experience that helps us count our blessings and realize the things we should be grateful for. Volunteering can help you adopt this attitude of gratitude.

There are so many different ways to give. With VolunteerMatch, it couldn't be easier to find volunteer opportunities in your area. Remember, although we encourage volunteering during the holidays, it's important for nonprofits to have volunteers year-round. So even if you can't find the perfect chance to give back during the holidays, there's still plenty you can do to help out in the new year.

This article is shared courtesy of VolunteerMatch, which originally published much of the content on its website.

