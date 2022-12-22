NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / It's no secret that technology is developing at a rapid pace. Perhaps the strongest skill tech talent can have is a love for learning. Not only does this skill benefit career development for talent, it's a hiring investment that drives business outcomes for employers.

IBM's Justina Nixon-Saintil talks about how trends in skilling have changed over the past two years, how diversity is driving innovation, and the latest on IBM's journey to skill 30 million people globally by 2030.

