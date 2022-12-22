Health care has been a nightmare of a place to invest in over the last year. One area of the health care space that has withstood the sharp declines, however, are those companies that operate in the managed plans area of the sector.

One of the top performers over the last 12 months has been Elevance Health Inc. ( ELV, Financial), formerly known as Anthem Inc.

Shares of the company are up 13.5% over the last year, compared to a nearly 55% decline in the health care sector. The stock’s performance also compares well to the 17% decline in the S&P 500 Index.

This discussion will look at why Elevance has performed so well and if it currently offers value.

Recent earnings results

First, let's consider the company’s most recent quarterly results.

Elevance announced third-quarter results on Oct. 19, easily topping what the market had expected. Revenue grew 11.5% to $39.6 billion, coming in $555 million above estimates. Adjusted earnings per share of $7.53 were up a double-digit percentage from $6.79 in the prior year and 38 cents better than what analysts were looking for.

Premiums grew almost 11% to $33.7 billion, while product revenue was 18.5% higher at $3.97 billion. All areas of the company saw revenue gains, led by 13.4% growth in Government Business and a 10.7% improvement in IngenioRx. The Commercial & Specialty segment rose 6.4%.

Total medical memberships increased 4.9% to 47.3 million, driven by a 7% gain in Government Business and 3.9% improvement in Commercial & Specialty Business, which is the larger of the two segments. Smaller areas of the company also showed growth. Vision, Dental Administration and Life & Disability grew their membership ranks by 20.7%, 6.1% and 2.2%.

Following third-quarter results, management raised guidance for the year, with the company’s adjusted earnings per share to be at least $28.95 for 2022, up from prior guidance of at least $28.70, $28.40 and $26.75. Reaching this level would mean an 11.4% improvement from 2021.

Takeaways from earnings results

Elevance’s third-quarter growth was driven on two fronts: premium growth and an increase in membership numbers. The company tops all of its rivals with more than 47 million members.

This provides the company with a few advantages. Chief among them is that Elevance can keep health care plan costs lower than its peers and still see an increase in its top line. Premium growth was driven in part by an additional 2.2 million members added to the customer pool during the quarter.

Some of this growth was due to Elevance’s acquisition of Paramount Advantage and Integra Managed Care earlier this year. While the transaction did add members to its customer base, the company did see organic growth in its medical membership numbers. This includes an additional 232,000 members, or 9%, added to the company’s Medicaid business. Commercial fee-based membership numbers were also higher year over year.

It should be noted Medicaid growth could be a bit overstated at this point as Medicaid redeterminations, which are the requirements the government sets for qualification for the program, were suspended by legislation that was passed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. When redeterminations are once again in place, states will have up to a year to establish the eligibility for everyone who is currently enrolled in the program. This could lead to as many as 15 million people no longer qualifying for Medicaid. Still, that has not yet occurred and may not until later in 2023.

On the plus side, more states are now expanding Medicaid access. For example, voters in South Dakota approved a measure during the last election to expand access to Medicaid to that state’s residents. It is estimated that another 45,000 residents of the state will be eligible for Medicaid.

Turning to full-year guidance, management once again raised its forecast for adjusted earnings per share for the year, speaking to their confidence for the business for 2022.

This forecast revision is not surprising seeing how successful Elevance has been at growing over the last decade.

Revenue growth has been very steady with net income usually showing year-over-year increases as well.

Elevance has also made smart use of its capital, including acquisitions. Most recently, the company announced an agreement to purchase specialty pharmacy BioPlus that works with patients who have complex and chronic conditions, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and autoimmune diseases. Additions like this help to augment Elevance’s business and grow its membership numbers.

Use of capital extends beyond just acquisitions to capital returns to shareholders. The company has a dividend growth streak of 12 consecutive years. The dividend has a compound annual growth rate above 16% over the last decade. The long-term performance rate is impressive and shows a commitment to high levels of dividend growth. The company also raised its dividend by 13.3% for the March 25, 2022 payment date, showing dividend growth has not slowed very much over the last 10 years.

The dividend appears very safe as the projected payout ratio for 2022 is just 18%, slightly below the 10-year average of 20%. Shares yield just 1%, but that is primarily a reflection of the increases in share price over the medium term.

Elevance has also been active in buying back its stock. The last decade has seen the share count shrink by 1.7% annually. That trend continued in the most recent quarter as Elevance bought back 1.2 million shares at an average price of $476.70 during the period. For the first nine months of the year, the company repurchased 3.7 million shares at an average price of $473.36. With shares trading near $510, Elevance appears to have gotten good value, at least for the moment, for its share repurchase activity. The company had $2.4 billion, or 2% of its current market capitalization, remaining on its share repurchase authorization at quarter’s end.

Elevance has a GF Score of 89 out of 100, implying the potential for moderate outperformance for the stock. The company scores well in the areas of growth and profitability, has moderate scores for financial strength and momentum and a low mark for value.

Even with the market outperformance that Elevance has had, the stock is not wildly ahead of its GF Value based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analyst's future earnings projections.

With a GF Value of $482.46, Elevance has a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06 and receives a rating of fairly valued from GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Elevance has greatly outperformed its own sector and the broader market and is one of the top-performing names in the managed health care plan space.

The most recent quarter showed double-digit revenue and earnings per share growth, powered by strength in new members and premiums. Growth has been very broad based, with all reported segments higher for both revenue and membership. Even the smaller areas of the company, such as Vision and Dental, are seeing solid growth rates.

There are some risks, such as a reduction in the number of Medicaid eligible customers, that need to be considered, but Elevance has a sizeable lead in total members compared to its peers and has not been shy about using capital to acquire other companies.

Capital returns to shareholders has been robust and the dividend is well covered.

Shares are not trading at a discount to fair value, but neither can they be considered very expensive. Considering the positives working in the company’s favor, investors looking for a managed health care name should consider adding Elevance to their watchlist.