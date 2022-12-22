CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced pre-order availability of the eagerly anticipated XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor, the world’s first 45" 21:9 bendable OLED gaming monitor. Since it’s unveiling in August 2022, the XENEON FLEX 45 has inspired PC Enthusiast and Gamer imaginations with its extraordinary combination of W-OLED technology, 21:9 aspect ratio, 45in size, 240hz, and amazing ability to bend from fully flat to up to 800R curvature.

Now the wait for the next leap forward in monitor technology is almost over, with pre-orders for XENEON FLEX 45 now open on the CORSAIR webstore, at the compelling price of $1999.99 (Exc. Tax). With orders shipping late December 2022, gamers can prepare to get their hands on CORSAIR XENEON 45in and set their own curve.

Created in partnership with OLED innovator LG Display, the XENEON FLEX 45 is the culmination of CORSAIR’s engineering expertise and cutting edge W-OLED Technology, to create a whole new class of monitor. With a 45in 3440x1440 (21:9 aspect ratio) display, XENEON FLEX 45 delivers a cinematic display experience that’s as well suited for work, as it is for play, with stunning image quality courtesy of peak brightness up to 1000nit, and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio.

The XENEON FLEX 45 sets new standards for high-frame rate, low response time gaming monitors. Motion blur is all-but eliminated with up to a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, and a near-instantaneous 0.01ms Pixel on/off time, all but eliminating motion blur and ensuring your games look their absolute best - all fully compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Backed by a comprehensive three-year warranty, that includes both a zero dead-pixel and zero burn-in guarantee, the XENEON FLEX 45 also ensures that it will look its best for years to come.

The XENEON FLEX 45WQHD240 OLED Gaming Monitor is available to pre-order now at the CORSAIR webstore for $1999.99 (Exc. Tax), with units expected to begin shipping in late December 2022.

International pricing may vary depending on country and may include regionally applicable taxes.

The CORSAIR webstore currently ships to USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark and other EU countries, please check our webstore for more information.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2022 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

