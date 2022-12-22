Oshkosh Corporation ( NYSE:OSK, Financial), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, announced today that it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI), in recognition of the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved this prestigious designation.

The Index is a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress across industries and is comprised of global sustainability leaders identified by S&P Global through the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Oshkosh achieved a 93rd percentile rating for its work on environmental matters, 96th percentile for its social initiatives and 93rd percentile for its economic programs.

“We are proud to be acknowledged for our global commitment to ESG,” said Kevin Tubbs, Oshkosh Corporation vice president and chief ethics, compliance and sustainability officer. “This honor is made possible through the dedication of our ~15,0000 team members who work hard every day to fulfill our purpose of “making a difference in people’s lives.”

In addition to being named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies of 2023 by Newsweek, one of Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies, one of the Barron’s Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies and one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere™ for seven consecutive years.

For more information on Oshkosh Corporation’s commitment to sustainability, visit oshkoshcorp.com. For information on the Index methodology, visit Dow+Jones+Sustainability+Indices.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

