4 minutes ago
Class Acceleration Corp.’s Board of Directors Asks Shareholders to Vote in Favor of the Extension Request as a result of Immediate Opportunities Underway

WOODSIDE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Acceleration Corp. (: CLAS, CLAS.U, CLAS.W) (the “Company”) today announced that it filed a Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 6, 2022 with several proposals, including a request to extend the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from January 20, 2023 to June 20, 2023. Class Acceleration Corp.’s Board of Directors asks shareholders to vote FOR proposal 1 prior to the Company’s 2022 meeting of stockholders on December 20, 2022.

Michael Moe, Class Acceleration Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “There are immediate and actionable opportunities in progress that will allow Class to complete a business combination. Given the time of the year and volatility in the capital markets, additional time is required to complete a business combination, and we are asking shareholders to vote for proposal 1. We are pursuing an extension because of actions underway that we believe are in the best interest of our shareholders.”

Only shareholders of record on November 21, 2022, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. Shareholders who have not already voted or wish to change their vote are encouraged to do so promptly by executing a new proxy, revoking a previously given proxy, or attending and voting at the meeting, as set forth in the proxy statement and prospectus the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 6, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

If you have any questions about the Annual Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, by calling (917) 262-2373 or by email to [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Caroline Moe Hoch
Class Acceleration Corp.
650-380-9550
[email protected]

Andrew M. Berger
SM Berger & Company
216-464-6400
[email protected]

