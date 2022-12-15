PR Newswire

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the fourth quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to [email protected] .

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir .

Netflix is one the world's leading entertainment services with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching, as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

