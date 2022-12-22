Voya extends service relationship with the Bass Pro Group retirement savings program

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been retained as the recordkeeper and service provider for the Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Group is a privately held American retailer that specializes in hunting, fishing, camping and other related outdoor recreation merchandise. Voya’s relationship with Bass Pro Group began four years ago and was extended in October of this year. The Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan is a defined contribution plan that allows plan participants to direct the investment of their retirement accounts. This is a large market client for Voya, and the workplace retirement plan supports more than 10,000 individuals.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Voya for our 401(k) recordkeeping services,” said Milt Ehly, director, Total Rewards, at Bass Pro Shops. “Throughout our relationship, Voya has provided great support, providing analytics and insights to help target information and communications with our participants. And now with the addition of their new personalized enrollment guidance experience, we can provide even more direction on financial wellness to our Outfitters to help them make choices about their health, emergency savings and retirement decisions.”

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to its industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience that can help inform, engage and encourage positive action. Participants within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan will also have access to Voya’s personalized enrollment guidance experience, helping employees optimize their household spending across health insurance benefits, emergency savings and saving for retirement.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Bass Pro Group and to be able to support their Outfitters with some of our latest and innovative solutions to help them on their journey to retirement,” added Bill Harmon, chief client officer at Voya Financial. “At Voya, we are committed to the level of service and support we offer our customers. As a result, our teams are fully committed to working together to help the Outfitters within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan prepare for greater outcomes in their future.”

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter %40Voya.

VOYA-RET
VOYA-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215005730r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005730/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.