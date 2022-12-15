TXU Energy Donates $150,000 to Fight Hunger, Make the Season Bright for Texans

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of the holiday season, TXU Energy is providing a little extra winter warmth to our neighbors by donating $100,000 to fight hunger and $50,000 to support community initiatives with non-profit partners across Texas.

TXU_Energy_Logo.jpg

"Our food banks and social service agencies provide vital assistance to so many Texas families, and this year, the need is particularly great," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "This holiday season, we welcome the opportunity to ensure food is on the table and basic needs are met in the communities we serve. At TXU Energy, being part of the solution is written in our corporate DNA and integral to who we are as Texans."

TXU Energy's Winter Warmth contributions directly support 12 food banks and 12 social service organizations assisting people across the state. Giving highlights include, among others:

  • Houston – The Houston Food Bank: $20,000 will fund the purchase of 60,000 nutritious meals for children and families across the Houston area.
  • Dallas – North Texas Food Bank: $20,000 will assist in the ongoing pursuit of closing the hunger gap in North Texas.
  • Fort WorthTarrant Area Food Bank: $15,000 will fund the purchase of food for distribution in 13 North Texas food pantries.
  • Waco – Caritas of Waco: $5,000 will fund a holiday turkey giveaway for families in the community.
  • Corpus ChristiMission 911: $5,000 will purchase Christmas trees for Corpus Christi families and fund community food pantry services.

"TXU Energy is helping our Feeding Network provide 60,000 meals to neighbors facing hunger through its generous support," said Trisha Cunningham, president, and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB.) "With record inflation, the need is greater today than at the height of the pandemic. NTFB is innovating every day to ensure North Texans facing hunger have the food they need. We could not do our critical work without the support of partners like TXU Energy."

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

