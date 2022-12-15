NioCorp Reports Voting Results From The Election Of Directors At Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) announces the details of the voting results from the election of directors at its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), held on December 15, 2022 in Denver, CO.

NioCorp_Logo.jpg

At the AGM, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the voting were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Mark A. Smith

53,635,875

97.32 %

1,475,510

2.68 %

Michael J. Morris

53,770,413

97.57 %

1,340,972

2.43 %

David C. Beling

51,810,571

94.01 %

3,300,814

5.99 %

Anna Castner Wightman

51,727,409

93.86 %

3,383,977

6.14 %

Nilsa Guerrero-Mahon

53,879,306

97.76 %

1,232,079

2.24 %

Fernanda Reda Fenga Viana Klamas

53,776,778

97.58 %

1,334,607

2.42 %

Peter Oliver

54,035,162

98.05 %

1,076,224

1.95 %

Shareholders also voted in favor of: (i) setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at seven; (ii) re-appointing BDO USA, LLP as auditors of the Company; (iii) the approval, on a nonbinding, advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) on a nonbinding, advisory basis, the option of "EVERY YEAR" as the preferred frequency with which the Company should conduct future shareholder advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

@NioCorp $NB $NIOBF #Niobium #Scandium #rareearth #ElkCreek

For More Information:
Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, [email protected]

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

favicon.png?sn=LA67226&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niocorp-reports-voting-results-from-the-election-of-directors-at-its-2022-annual-general-meeting-301704527.html

SOURCE NioCorp Developments Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA67226&Transmission_Id=202212151313PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA67226&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.