Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 13, 2023

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who acquired Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (“Vintage Wine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VWE) securities between October 13, 2021 through September 13, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Vintage Wine produces alcoholic beverages and offers custom wines for business and special occasions.

On September 13, 2022, after the market closed, Vintage Wine issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Therein, the Company revealed that it recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments which were “identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting.” The adjustments included “physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts.” The Company further revealed that its fourth quarter 2022 loss from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year quarter, which was due in part to “the $19.1 million non-cash inventory adjustments.” On this news, the price of Vintage Wine shares declined by $2.23 per share, or approximately 40.33%, from $5.53 per share to close at $3.30 on September 14, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine Estates was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vintage Wine securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215006001r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006001/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.