Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Freshworks, Inc. (FRSH) Investors

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Freshworks, Inc. (“Freshworks” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSH) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Freshworks’ September 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”). Investors have until January 23, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Freshworks provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. The Company offers multi-product support, a knowledge base, self-service portal, community forums, and tools to leverage mainstream social media for customer support.

On or about September 22, 2021, Freshworks conducted its IPO, offering 28.5 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $36 per share.

On February 10, 2022, Freshworks announced its fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 earnings, during which it reported flat calculated billings growth (of 41% when normalized for early renewals and reserve activity) and revenue growth deceleration (of only 44% year over year). On this news, the price of Freshworks shares declined by $4.05 per share, or approximately 18.03%, from $22.46 per share to close at $18.41 February 11, 2022.

On May 3, 2022, after the market closed, Freshworks reported its first quarter 2022 financial results, reporting a third quarter of decelerating revenue growth and billings that missed consensus estimates and declined 13% quarter over quarter. On this news, over the course of two days, the price of Freshworks shares declined by $0.97 per share, or approximately 5.72%, from $16.96 per share to close at $15.99 on May 5, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks’ IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company’s business had encountered obstacles.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Freshworks securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215006015r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006015/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.