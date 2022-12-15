National Grid Attends White House Electrification Summit

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid's New York President, Rudy Wynter, was among a select group of energy leaders invited to participate in the White House Electrification Summit this week. The summit convened experts from the private and public sectors to explore how electrification can help the United States meet its climate and equity goals.

National_Grid_Logo.jpg

"Utilities have an essential role to play in the transition to a cleaner, more fair and affordable energy future," said Wynter. "As I shared at the White House, when it comes to the grid, there is a fine line between right on time and too late. At National Grid, we're pushing the industry forward by engaging in long-term, holistic infrastructure planning so that our networks are ready to meet every customer need, now and in the future."

At the White House summit, National Grid joined the Electric Grid and Systems Innovation panel and discussed the company's strategic response to the changing energy landscape and the introduction of emerging technologies to modernize the electric grid into a more customer-centric, resilient, responsive, efficient, and environmentally sound energy network.

National Grid is committed to ensuring its networks are enabling the clean energy transition and its goals of reaching net zero by 2050, if not sooner.

Modernizing the Electric Grid in the Northeast

In October, National Grid announced a new Dynamic Line Rating deployment in Upstate New York to operate transmission lines in real-time and help meet New York's climate goals. The project, deployed on 115kV lines, is expected to reduce curtailments of renewable generation and increase delivery capacity on transmission lines.

The company is also exploring how Fault Location Isolation and Service Restoration can make it possible for restoration crews to quickly identify and isolate faults to reduce impact to the grid and customers during power outages. National Grid has seen a 30% improvement in reliability from distribution feeder installations implemented in Massachusetts.

Finally, by investing in advanced metering infrastructure, National Grid is transforming the way its customers connect and interact with their energy usage. With access to near-real-time usage data, customers are empowered to manage energy use, costs, and integrate smart-home devices to optimize energy consumption.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us onTwitter, watch us onYouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram

favicon.png?sn=NE67283&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-attends-white-house-electrification-summit-301704595.html

SOURCE National Grid

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE67283&Transmission_Id=202212151438PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE67283&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.