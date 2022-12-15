Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 15, 2022

Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom Bank of Virginia ("Freedom Bank") announced today that it has partnered with Newtek Insurance to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with Newtek Insurance, Freedom Bank clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general liability and workers compensation, home, renters, disability, individual life, as well as group health and employee benefits options.

Freedom_Bank_Logo.jpg

Newtek Insurance Agency is a portfolio company of Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ:NEWT) and offers end-to-end insurance programs from numerous insurance carriers maintaining an A. M. Best rating of A- or better. They maintain relationships with a network of insurance wholesale and general agents giving Newtek access to most insurance companies. Newtek focuses on highly rated and trusted carriers to ensure clients are receiving the most competitive rates and best coverage available.

"I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Newtek as we continue to grow the bank's capabilities and client offerings. We are excited to work with a company that shares our passion for delivering innovative solutions and exceptional client service. We look for value added ideas and curate best in class solutions that we either own or outsource. Given the current environment of increasing operating costs and elevated climate and cyber risks, we believe it is a great time for businesses to re-evaluate their insurance coverages. We look forward to a successful partnership and the ability to serve our clients' financial needs more comprehensively," said Joe Thomas, President and CEO, Freedom Bank.

About Freedom Bank

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a next-generation community bank, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offering commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and innovative technology to build lead relationships with clients. Focusing on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals, Freedom Bank concentrates on key industry verticals to deliver unique, sector-specific solutions to help clients meet their goals and realize their dreams. Freedom Bank has sales office locations in Fairfax, Vienna, Reston, Manassas, and Chantilly, VA. The Freedom Bank Mortgage Division is headquartered in Chantilly, VA and the Freedom Bank Small Business Lending Division is headquartered in Harrison, NY. For information about Freedom Bank, visit our website at www.freedom.bank.

About Newtek Business Services Corp.

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business ("SMB") market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek's and its portfolio companies' products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company® and One Solution for All Your Business Needs® are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

Freedom Bank Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas, President & Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 703-667-4161
Email: [email protected]

Newtek Contact:
Contact: Jayne Cavuoto
Telephone: (212) 273-8179
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH66141&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freedom-bank-partners-with-newtek-insurance-to-offer-clients-a-full-range-of-insurance-solutions-301704576.html

SOURCE The Freedom Bank of Virginia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH66141&Transmission_Id=202212151411PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH66141&DateId=20221215
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.