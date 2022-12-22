UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share payable on January 31, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023. The January 31, 2023 dividend will be the 201st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.4114 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on January 31, 2023 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of January 9, 2023.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,464 apartment homes including 899 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005770/en/

