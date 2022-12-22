Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM, “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared fourth quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends.

Common Stock Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter 2022. The fourth quarter common stock dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”), the Board declared a Series A dividend for the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.4687500 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”), the Board declared a Series B dividend for the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.4453125 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 6.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”), the Board declared a Series C dividend for the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.3984375 per share.

In accordance with the terms of Rithm Capital’s 7.00% Series D Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”), the Board declared a Series D dividend for the fourth quarter 2022 of $0.4375000 per share.

Dividends for the Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D are payable on February 15, 2023 to preferred shareholders of record on January 13, 2023.

Renewal of Stock Repurchase Program

In addition to the dividend declaration, the Company's Board of Directors authorized new stock repurchase programs of up to $200 million of shares of the Company's common stock (the "common stock repurchase program”), and up to $100 million of shares of the Company’s preferred stock (the “preferred stock repurchase program”, and together with the common stock repurchase program, the “repurchase programs”), through December 31, 2023.

The new repurchase programs replace the Company’s previous $200 million common stock repurchase program and $100 million preferred stock repurchase program, which expire on December 31, 2022.

ABOUT RITHM CAPITAL

Rithm Capital is a leading provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, Rithm Capital has delivered approximately $4.3 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm Capital’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. Rithm Capital’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms held through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC, Caliber Home Loans Inc., and Genesis Capital LLC, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. Rithm Capital is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this press release constitutes as “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to statements as to the amount, timing and manner of the Company’s repurchase of its shares pursuant to the share repurchase program described above. These statements are not historical facts. They represent management’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent annual and quarterly reports and other filings filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Company’s website (www.rithmcap.com). New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Rithm Capital to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release, and Rithm Capital expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Rithm Capital’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

