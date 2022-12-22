Hersha Hospitality Trust Announces Special Dividend and Continuation of Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets, today announced its Board of Trustees has approved a special dividend of $0.50 per common share and per limited partnership unit for the year ending December 31, 2022. In addition to this special dividend, the Board also approved a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share and per limited partnership unit for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. These common share dividends and limited partnership unit distributions are both payable on January 18, 2023, to holders of record as of December 30, 2022.

The Board of Trustees also declared a cash dividend of $0.4297 per Series C Preferred Share, $0.40625 per Series D Preferred Share, and $0.40625 per Series E Preferred Share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022. The preferred share dividends are payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record as of December 30, 2022

Mr. Jay H. Shah, Hersha’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very pleased to announce that our Board of Trustees has approved this significant special dividend as a result of the gains generated from our strategic dispositions. The $650M in sales generated nearly $200M in gains. The proceeds from these sales facilitated a comprehensive refinancing which substantially de-levered our balance sheet and eliminated near-term maturities. The impact of these transformational sales, in conjunction with the cash generation of our portfolio, will lead to $225M in year-end cash holdings. This special dividend, along with the continuation of our common dividend, demonstrates not only the success of our disposition strategy but also our confidence and outlook for our streamlined portfolio. As we highlighted in our latest investor materials, our portfolio composition is levered to the urban recovery, while still benefiting from strong demand in the leisure segment. We are already exceeding pre-COVID performance and expect to continue driving profitability through operations. With ample cash on hand, we maintain significant flexibility as we head into the new year.”

Hersha Hospitality Trust (

HT, Financial) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company’s 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT.” For more information on the Company, and the Company’s hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “could,” “outlook,” “consider,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “project,” “likely,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “maintain,” “intend,” “should,” “may,” and words of similar import. Because these forward-looking statements relate to future events, the Company’s plans, strategies, prospects and future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict and may be outside the Company’s control, they are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time. All information provided in this press release, unless otherwise stated, is as of December 15, 2022, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Contact: Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Tamaccio, Director of Investor Relations & Finance
Phone: (215) 238-1046
ti?nf=ODcxNTY2MyM1MzE2MzI2IzIwMDk4ODY=
Hersha-Hospitality-Trust.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.