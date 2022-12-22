Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the Company”) today announced that, based on certified voting results from the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, shareholders have voted to elect Bernard Bailey, Thomas Bradley, Dymphna Lehane, Samuel Liss, Carol McFate, J. Daniel Plants and Al-Noor Ramji to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Set forth below are the final voting results for the director nominees as provided by the Inspector of Election:

For Withhold Bernard C. Bailey 27,951,503 935,098 Thomas A. Bradley 27,743,431 1,147,202 Dymphna A. Lehane 28,454,071 435,798 Samuel G. Liss 28,411,556 477,677 Carol A. McFate 28,472,645 417,205 J. Daniel Plants 28,432,196 454,511 Al-Noor Ramji 27,812,471 1,076,573

The certified results also confirm that shareholders have voted to approve all of the other proposals submitted for a vote at the Annual Meeting.

The final votes have been certified by First Coast Results, Inc., the independent Inspector of Election.

About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an underwriter of specialty insurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims-handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group and its insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by Standard & Poor’s. Argo’s insurance subsidiaries are rated ‛A-’ by A.M. Best. More information on Argo and its subsidiaries is available at argogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006013/en/