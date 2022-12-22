Parx Casino® Launches Cashless Payment Options

Parx Casino® today announced the launch of cashless gaming throughout the casino floor via a partnership between Sightline Payments and cross-platform global games leader Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W”). Sightline’s Play+ is the funding solution for the new Parx Wallet, enabling cashless play throughout the Parx Casino® floor. The Parx Wallet app connects into the Light & Wonder casino management system (CMS) deployed across the property.

Parx Casino® in Bensalem, Pennsylvania is a 260,000 square-foot gaming and entertainment destination. The property features more than 3,000 slot machines, nearly 200 table games, and a 50-table poker room, alongside restaurants, retail, and entertainment venues. In addition to being the leading casino in the Philadelphia market, Parx also operates betPARX, an online casino and mobile sports betting platform, which includes Parx Play+ payments solution.

“The Parx Wallet will provide tremendous benefits for our loyal customer base, enhancing their safety and security,” said Marc Oppenheimer, Chief Marketing Officer at Parx Casino®. “The ability to play cashless across our more than 3,000 slot machines with the Parx Wallet and Play+ will provide our customers with easy access to their funds both on and off property.”

Customers can download the Parx Wallet app, powered by Light & Wonder, on their smart phone. Once enrolled in Parx’s X-Club casino loyalty program, guests can set up a Parx Play+ account to fund their cashless gaming account through multiple sources, such as a debit card. Parx Play+ patrons will receive the Parx-branded Play+ Discover card in the mail, allowing them to spend their winnings wherever Discover is accepted.

Sightline is a leader in cashless payments technology and implements its proprietary, best-in-class security features in its solutions to protect a player’s funds.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of cashless at Parx Casino®,” said Mandi Hart, Chief Client Solutions Officer at Sightline. “Play+ has proven to be the most convenient, safe, and secure cashless solution on the market. We couldn’t be more ecstatic about what we’ve been able to accomplish alongside Parx and Light & Wonder to improve the customer experience and further the digital transformation of the gaming industry.”

“Light & Wonder is committed to exceeding player expectations,” said Jon Wolfe, Light & Wonder Senior Vice President, President of Global Systems & Service, Gaming. “Enabling new technologies by working with companies like Sightline is a way for us to provide the best possible digital experience and remain one of the industry’s leaders.”

This launch at Parx Casino® furthers the partnership between Light & Wonder and Sightline to deliver innovative cashless gaming technologies at casinos across North America.

About Parx Casino®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia on Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County. Parx features over 180,000 square feet of gaming and sports wagering space with 3,000 slot machines, 148 live table games and 48 poker tables in a private room; live thoroughbred horse racing and simulcast action; Xcite Center, a 1,500 seat live entertainment venue; nine restaurants and bars; and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10 million world-class sportsbook and online sports betting. Greenwood Racing Inc. currently conducts online casino gaming and sports wagering operations in New Jersey and Michigan as well as in Pennsylvania under the betPARX brand.

About Sightline Payments

Sightline Payments is the U.S. sports betting and casino gaming market’s leading digital payments provider and mobile app developer. Sightline leverages cutting-edge technology to apply modern solutions to a traditionally cash-based industry projected to grow to more than $150 billion in the next few years. Sightline’s suite of mobile solutions gives consumers a safe, secure, and responsible way to fund their online and in-person gaming activities and enables casinos to offer cashless wagering and personalized loyalty options across the entire property. With more than 1.5 million Play+ accounts, 3 million mobile loyalty platform downloads, and 80+ partners across the sports betting, lottery, racing, and online and brick-and-mortar casino markets, Sightline is uniquely positioned to transform the traditional gaming landscape. Learn more at SightlinePayments.com.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

