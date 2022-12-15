Benjamin Lyon Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Aptiv

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022

Former Astra Space and Apple Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Experience Developing and Commercializing Disruptive Technologies

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, announced today that Benjamin Lyon has been appointed senior vice president and chief technology officer. Benjamin succeeds Glen De Vos, who is transitioning to the role of senior vice president, transformation and special programs.

Benjamin joins Aptiv, having served in a variety of senior engineering roles where he led the development and commercialization of numerous disruptive technologies. At Apple, he spent over two decades developing and productizing sensors, displays, high performance compute, and safety / security critical technologies for scale. While at Apple, he cofounded their autonomous systems effort. Most recently, at Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra"), he and his team deployed 22 satellites to low Earth orbit and successfully launched the Astra Space Engine Hall-Effect thruster product line.

As Aptiv's chief technology officer, Benjamin will drive the company's long-term technology roadmap and guide Aptiv's global engineering organization to strengthen its tools and processes, enhance its skills, and recruit and develop world-class engineering talent.

Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Benjamin has been a driving force behind several breakthrough technologies. His experience and expertise will help ensure that Aptiv continues to win in the marketplace, with emerging and disruptive technology that shapes market trends and sets new standards of innovation in mobility. Benjamin's talent and commitment will advance our ability to execute Aptiv's mission to enable a safer, greener, and more connected future of mobility."

"Aptiv is at the forefront of providing next-generation technology solutions in mobility and is well positioned to capitalize on the accelerated shift to a more electrified, autonomous, software-driven, and connected industry," said Lyon. "I'm excited to join the Aptiv team and apply my experience to further bolster the company's already strong technology portfolio and expand its unique capabilities around the vehicle's brain and nervous system."

About Benjamin Lyon

Most recently, Benjamin served as Chief Engineer and Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations of Astra since 2021.

Previously, Benjamin served in various engineering and development capacities at Apple from 1999 to 2021. At Apple, he most recently served as Senior Director of the Special Projects Group, and previously as Director of Sensing Hardware, Senior Manager of Sensing Hardware, Electrical Engineer - Technical Lead for Trackpads and Electrical Engineer for Input and Displays.

Benjamin holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

