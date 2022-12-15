ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.( TSX:ABCT, Financial) (the “Corporation” or “ABC Technologies”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on December 15, 2022.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the nine nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated November 4, 2022 were elected to the Board of Directors. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mel Carlisle 112,932,060 99.30% 794,540 0.70% Patrick C. George 112,920,601 99.29% 805,999 0.71% Burt Jordan 110,717,811 97.35% 3,008,789 2.65% James Voss 112,906,471 99.28% 820,129 0.72% Michael Reiss 112,906,471 99.28% 820,129 0.72% Jonathan Williams 113,699,711 99.98% 26,889 0.02% Brook Sorensen 113,699,711 99.98% 26,889 0.02% Barry Engle 113,725,300 100.00% 1,300 0.00% Terry Campbell 112,395,111 98.83% 1,331,489 1.17%

Shareholders also approved the following at the Meeting (i) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; and (ii) the advisory resolution on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

The Corporation will file a report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

