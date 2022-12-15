ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Results from the Election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.(

TSX:ABCT, Financial) (the “Corporation” or “ABC Technologies”), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on December 15, 2022.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the nine nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular dated November 4, 2022 were elected to the Board of Directors. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Mel Carlisle

112,932,060

99.30%

794,540

0.70%

Patrick C. George

112,920,601

99.29%

805,999

0.71%

Burt Jordan

110,717,811

97.35%

3,008,789

2.65%

James Voss

112,906,471

99.28%

820,129

0.72%

Michael Reiss

112,906,471

99.28%

820,129

0.72%

Jonathan Williams

113,699,711

99.98%

26,889

0.02%

Brook Sorensen

113,699,711

99.98%

26,889

0.02%

Barry Engle

113,725,300

100.00%

1,300

0.00%

Terry Campbell

112,395,111

98.83%

1,331,489

1.17%

Shareholders also approved the following at the Meeting (i) the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors; and (ii) the advisory resolution on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

The Corporation will file a report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the North American light vehicle industry, serving more than 25 OEM customers globally through a strategically located footprint. ABC Technologies’ integrated service offering includes manufacturing, design, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling and equipment building that are supported by a by a team of skilled professionals (including professional practicing engineers and additional employees with technical diplomas or at least 15 years technical working experience serving in other technical engineering roles), which we believe ultimately contributes to our differentiated product innovation. Our vertically integrated capabilities include our tool-building and material compounding businesses, which we believe allows us to stay on the leading edge of technical plastics and lightweighting product innovation. In addition, our manufacturing footprint provides us with 250-mile coverage for the majority of our OEM customers’ North American light vehicle manufacturing facilities, which we also believe provides us with logistical and competitive advantages. The Company offers three product groups: Interior Systems, Exterior Systems and HVAC, Fluids & Other.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215006056r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006056/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.