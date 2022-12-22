AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

The board of directors of AT%26amp%3BT* (NYSE%3AT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common shares.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and the company’s 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The Series A dividend is $312.50 per preferred share, or $0.3125 per depositary share. The Series C dividend is $296.875 per preferred share, or $0.296875 per depositary share.

The dividends are payable on February 1, 2023, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on January 10, 2023.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

