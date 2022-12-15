Protiviti Acquires R2i to Expand Digital Services

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022

Combination of Protiviti's Digital Solution and R2i brings enhanced martech services to the market, further enabling capabilities to deliver digital strategy through to execution for clients

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has acquired digital experience agency R2integrated (R2i) to grow its digital transformation and customer experience offering to clients. R2i creates digital solutions that integrate and accelerate customer experiences to drive impact for brands. A private company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, R2i has approximately 75 employees who will become employees of Protiviti Inc.

Bringing R2i into Protiviti's Digital solution is an important part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end offerings.

The strategic acquisition brings an Adobe-dedicated, martech system integrator digital agency providing end-to-end integrated services to Protiviti's Digital solution, which operates at the intersection of strategy, design, technology and assurance across industries. R2i is a Gold Level Adobe Solution partner, with applied experience for more than a decade in aiding clients to implement and integrate Adobe Experience Manager and the Adobe Experience Cloud for accelerated results.

"Bringing R2i into Protiviti's Digital solution is an important part of our strategy to expand our end-to-end offerings to help our clients innovate their customer experiences to fulfill their brand promise and create a better-connected future," said Joan Smith, global Digital Solutions leader, Protiviti. "Leveraging the power of data plus technology to aid our clients to automate and execute complex strategies is a key component. The R2i team brings significant experience in implementing and orchestrating the customer experience using Adobe Experience Cloud to our already talented team of digital makers and strategists."

"Fast-shifting customer preferences underscore the pivotal role that strong digital solutions play for businesses' long-term resilience and ability to stay competitive in today's disruptive marketplace, which is why we're thrilled to have the R2i team join Protiviti," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO, Protiviti. "With our shared values and collaborative cultures, we're pleased to welcome R2i's people to the Protiviti family."

Two members of R2i's C-suite become managing directors with Protiviti. Chief Digital Officer Michael Paige is an industry veteran with over 25 years in software development, empowering organizations to evolve with their technology, foster organizational capabilities and increase the speed at which they can transform. Prior to R2i, Paige most recently worked at Oracle, where he led the CX delivery team within the North American Applications Consulting unit.

"Joining Protiviti is a natural next step for R2i," said Paige. "The combination of both of our data, insights, technology and creative design expertise is a compelling solution to help organizations drive engaging and high-impact digital experiences."

R2i Chief Commercial Officer Chris Hessler has extensive digital marketing experience. Most recently, he was vice president of North America sales for FinancialForce. Prior to that, Hessler spent 10 years in executive roles with Adobe in digital media and digital marketing, focusing on enterprise customers.

"The combined Protiviti and R2i teams elevate the conversation for our clients by bringing together strategy and deep industry expertise combined with best-in-class digital experience solutions and execution capabilities to serve a full suite of needs," said Hessler.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. R2i was advised by BrightTower, a New York City investment banking firm focused on technology, data and business services.

Protiviti's Digital solution brings together the firm's work in helping clients innovate human connections, create experiences that connect to customer value, and develop deeper connections between revenue-generating parts of the business and other critical functions such as technology, marketing, finance and operations. For more information about Protiviti's expertise in customer experience innovation, please visit: https://digital.protiviti.com/

About R2i

R2i (www.r2integrated.com) is a digital experience agency that creates digital solutions that connect and accelerate customer experiences to drive impact for brands. It has a relentless focus on combining data, insights and technology with creative design to drive engaging and high-impact digital experiences.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

