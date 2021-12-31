Trinity Capital Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.61 per Share for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth stage companies, today announced that on December 15, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.61 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2022, consisting of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend represents an increase of 2.2% over the dividend declared in the prior quarter.

This supplemental dividend will be paid out of Trinity Capital's undistributed taxable income (taxable income in excess of dividends paid) as of December 31, 2021.

The following are key dates for the regular and new supplemental dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2022:

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2022 Regular and Supplemental Dividend:

Declaration date

December 15, 2022

Record Date

December 30, 2022

Payment Date

January 13, 2023

The Company's objective is to distribute four quarterly dividends in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of its taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year in order to qualify for tax treatment as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. In addition, during any particular year, the Company may pay additional supplemental dividends, so that the Company distributes approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it may spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future dividend payments.

Dividends are paid from taxable earnings and may include a return of capital and/or capital gains. The specific tax characteristics of the dividends will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN and TRINL), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments. Trinity Capital believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience and track record in lending to growth stage companies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.trinitycap.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. More information on risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or on the webcast/conference call, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings.

favicon.png?sn=LA66256&sd=2022-12-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-declares-cash-dividend-of-0-61-per-share-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2022--301704558.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

