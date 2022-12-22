Arrival SA Investor News - Robbins LLP is Investigating Arrival SA (ARVL, ARVLW)

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP is investigating Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL, ARVLW) to determine whether certain Arrival officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021. Arrival manufactures and distributes commercial electric vehicles (EVs), including vans, cars, and buses.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Arrival SA's misconduct, click here.

Arrival SA (ARVL, ARVLW) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to a class action complaint filed against the Company, on March 24, 2021, Arrival combined with CIIG Merger Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, and began trading under the symbols ARVL and ARVLW on March 25, 2021. During the class period, defendants purportedly failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter 2021 compared to third quarter 2020; (ii) would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and EV vehicles than it had disclosed; and (iii) would not achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed. Further, defendants failed to disclose that the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volume or its production rollout deadlines.

The truth came out in a series of disclosures beginning on November 8, 2021. On that date, Arrival announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021, including a loss of €26 million (compared to a loss of €22 million during the same quarter a year earlier), and adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter of €40 million (compared to a loss of €18 million in the third quarter of 2020). The Company also pulled its 2022 revenue goals and scaled back its long-term projections, pushing its production and sales timeline into later time periods. On this news, Arrival shares plummeted 24%, to close at $13.46 on November 10, 2021.

Then, on November 17, 2021, Arrival announced a $200 million offering of green convertible senior notes due 2026, intended to finance the development of EVs. On the same day, Arrival announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 25 million ordinary shares intended to raise around $330 million. On this news, Arrival shares dropped approximately 8%, to close at $9.91 per share on November 18, 2021, harming investors.

Next Steps: Arrival SA (ARVL, ARVLW) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Arrival SA contact us for more information about your legal rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
[email protected]
Shareholder+Information+Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Arrival SA settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock+Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215006095r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006095/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.