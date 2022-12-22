As communities nationwide head into the homestretch of the holiday season, Walgreens is here to help to relieve last-minute stress with convenient shopping solutions. With stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Walgreens offers customers fast and simple solutions for getting retail products in-store, as well as 1-hour Delivery, 24-hour Delivery, 30-minute Pickup, and gift suggestions for everyone on your list.

Walgreens stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day for last-minute customer needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Gifts and Essentials with Ease

With a broad range of flexible fulfillment options, Walgreens is making it quick, easy, and convenient to check off those final items on your list – even if you’re on a tight schedule.

1-hour+and+24-hour+ %3Cb%3ESame+Day+Delivery+Options%3A%3C%2Fb%3E 1-hour Delivery, allowing customers to place orders up to 7 p.m. local time for delivery of more than 27,000 retail items right to their door. In addition, Walgreens customers who find themselves in a late-night or early morning pinch that need retail products outside of these hours, may order and select 24-hour Delivery from nearly 400 Walgreens locations across the country. *

%3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3E30-minute+Pickup%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E: Walgreens offers Pickup in as little as 30 minutes, the fastest retail pickup solution. Customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. **

Christmas Day Delivery and Pickup: Walgreens will continue to offer 1-hour Delivery for last-minute gifting, holiday, and healthcare essentials. In most cases, orders must be placed by 4 p.m. local time to accommodate delivery for retail products within adjusted store operating hours. In some instances, order cutoff times may vary based upon store hours. Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.

%3Cb%3E%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3EPrescription+Delivery%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E: Walgreens also offers Same Day Prescription Delivery as a quick and convenient service for ready prescriptions. After filling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery by visiting Walgreens.com%2FPrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store. Patients may enroll for text message notifications that will send a delivery offering when your prescription is ready by texting “Join Rx” to 21525. Same Day prescription delivery is currently being offered free of charge at select locations. At this time, prescription delivery orders are fulfilled separately from retail delivery or retail pickup orders.***

Stores Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas Eve: Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store+locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Walgreens will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store+locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Christmas Day: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. Customers can check their local store hours using our store+locator.

Great Gifts for Everyone on Your List

With the final days of holiday shopping approaching, customers can find gifts for everyone on their list at Walgreens and in the Holiday+Gift+Shop on Walgreens.com and the app.

Here are a few favorite grab and go gifts under $25:

Assorted+Squishmallows

Monogrammed+drinkware

Same Day Pickup of photo calendars, canvases, prints and ornaments

Beauty and personal care gift sets from No7, Soap+%26amp%3B+Glory and more

Throw+blankets

Toys including Barbie+Color+Reveal, Dino+Fossil+Surprise, Mickey+Firetruck, and more

Gift Cards – Give the gift of a holiday themed physical or digital+Walgreens+gift+card, or choose from a variety of third-party gift cards in-store for those that are hard to shop for

Sweet stocking-stuffers, such as Ferrero+Rocher+chocolates, Hershey%27s+Kisses, Reese%26rsquo%3Bs+Milk+Chocolate+Peanut+Butter+Trees, Joybrite+Candy+Canes and more

Save More with myWalgreens Rewards Program

When shopping at Walgreens during the holidays, as well as year-round, customers who are myWalgreens members, the+company%27s+free+loyalty+program, can earn and redeem Walgreens Cash rewards when shopping in-store, online or on the app. myWalgreens members also receive personalized digital coupons and saving offerings.

**Delivery in as little as 1 hour based on national averages, actual times may vary. Exclusions and restrictions apply. Delivery or 1-hour Delivery is available daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for eligible items when your order is $35 or more (after promo codes and paperless coupons are applied and before taxes). However, delivery hours and order cut-off times may vary by store location. 24-hour delivery service is based on courier availability. 24-hour Same Day Delivery is not currently available in Alaska, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Some deliveries may not be eligible for 1-hour Delivery or Delivery in as little as 1 hour due to delivery address, holidays, weather or other delivery constraints. Prescriptions are not eligible for 1-hour Delivery but may be eligible for delivery through Walgreens Express®. At this time, delivery of orders containing alcohol is limited to select IL and FL stores. Available delivery hours for select age-restricted items may vary by store location. Deliveries must either be entirely accepted or rejected. No partial order acceptance is permitted. Most deliveries do not require an individual's presence or signature. However, if your order contains an age-restricted item, you will be required to show a valid government ID to verify age. A signature may also be required to accept orders containing alcohol.

**Pickup is available for eligible items when order subtotal is $10 or more (at time of checkout, after promo codes and paperless coupons are applied and excluding tax). There is no additional fee for pickup. Other exclusions may apply. For Walgreens store locations that are not open 24 hours, orders must be placed at least one hour prior to store closing in order to be eligible. Otherwise, order will be ready the following business day. Customer will be notified via email when order is ready for pickup and will be provided instructions for a drive-up experience that complies with social distancing guidelines. Orders are not guaranteed to be ready within the 30-minute time window and may be subject to change or substitution depending on product availability at the time order is placed. Orders with age-restricted items may only be picked up in store and require a valid government ID to verify your age.

***Same Day Prescription Delivery is available on eligible prescriptions only. Most prescription orders are available to be delivered to the patient's home same day. Orders must be received by 4 p.m. to be eligible for Same Day Rx Delivery. Free prescription delivery is available from a select number of Walgreens locations for a limited time. Please note that while most prescriptions are expected to be delivered same day, some deliveries may not be eligible for delivery due to prescription type, delivery address, holidays, weather, or other delivery constraints.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s medically underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.

