Aptar in Top 15 of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 by Newsweek

19 minutes ago
AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services, has been named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2023 by Newsweek and is ranked #15 out of 500 U.S. companies. Aptar is also ranked first in its industry category.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Newsweek and Statista for the fourth consecutive year. We continue to focus on social responsibility and creating products that improve everyday life while furthering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “In addition to our Newsweek recognition in the U.S., Aptar also was recognized for the third time by Le Point magazine as ‘One+of+the+Most+Responsible+Companies+in+France’ and we were recognized by the SHERO organization in China with the ‘Best+Companies+for+Female+Executives’ award. Our commitment to being a sustainable and responsible corporate citizen, is a global one.”

Aptar actively strives to create new opportunities through product innovation while respecting the planet. As an active member of the Ellen+MacArthur+Foundation and the World+Business+Council+for+Sustainable+Development+%28WBSCD%29 we are working alongside other leaders to further actions towards a more circular economy. Aptar publishes an annual Sustainability+Report+and+GRI+Index to record and highlight its sustainability efforts.

Newsweek, in partnership with Statista – one of the largest statistics database companies worldwide – evaluated America’s Most Responsible Companies based on the 2,000 largest public companies by revenue in the U.S. and publicly available CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories. These KPI’s included their commitment to the Science+Based+Targets+initiative, use of renewable energy and examples of environmentally focused projects. In addition to the quantitative KPI data, results are also based on survey results from 13,000 U.S. citizens regarding their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility. Newsweek’s full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 can be found here.

About Aptar

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions and services. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

