FOX News Digital Finishes November as Top-performing News Brand in Multiplatform Minutes and Views

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

FOX News Digital finished November 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 21 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out November reaching over 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, and 97 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, this marked the best month of multiplatform views and multiplatform unique visitors for FOX News Digital this calendar year. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.8 million unique visitors in November, while FOXBusiness.com posted its best month since launch with multiplatform views.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in November, with 37.9 million total social interactions, notching the 99th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 10.6 million interactions on Facebook, 21.4 million Instagram interactions and 5.9 million Twitter interactions. This marked the highest month with Twitter interactions for FOX News since October 2018. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 22nd month in a row with over 266 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 190 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 8th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 327 million multiplatform minutes (+50% versus the prior year) and 25.2 million multiplatform unique visitors (+5% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 12th straight month, driving over 65.5 million views in November, and up 164% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

NOVEMBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,862,000,000 (up 24 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 1,470,000,000 (up 12 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,461,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,923,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 2,467,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,444,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 97,451,000 (up 22 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 145,552,000 (up 30 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 102,781,000 (up 27 percent vs. October 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2022, U.S.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221215006072r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215006072/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.