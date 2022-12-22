FOX News Digital finished November 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. This marks 21 straight months as the number one news brand with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital closed out November reaching over 2.9 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.8 billion total multiplatform views, and 97 million multiplatform unique visitors.* Additionally, this marked the best month of multiplatform views and multiplatform unique visitors for FOX News Digital this calendar year. The FOX News Mobile App reached 6.8 million unique visitors in November, while FOXBusiness.com posted its best month since launch with multiplatform views.

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in November, with 37.9 million total social interactions, notching the 99th consecutive month FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. FOX News drove 10.6 million interactions on Facebook, 21.4 million Instagram interactions and 5.9 million Twitter interactions. This marked the highest month with Twitter interactions for FOX News since October 2018. On YouTube, FOX News secured the top spot among news brands in video views for the 22nd month in a row with over 266 million according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com drove 190 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 8th consecutive month. Additionally, the business network delivered over 327 million multiplatform minutes (+50% versus the prior year) and 25.2 million multiplatform unique visitors (+5% versus the prior year).*** FOX Business’ videos on YouTube remained the most viewed among the business news competitive set for the 12th straight month, driving over 65.5 million views in November, and up 164% over the prior year, according to Shareablee.

NOVEMBER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM AND NYTIMES.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,862,000,000 (up 24 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 1,470,000,000 (up 12 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,461,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,923,000,000 (up 14 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 2,467,000,000 (up 8 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 1,444,000,000 (up 10 percent vs. October 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 97,451,000 (up 22 percent vs. October 2022)

CNN.com – 145,552,000 (up 30 percent vs. October 2022)

NYTimes.com – 102,781,000 (up 27 percent vs. October 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, November 2022, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], November 2022, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, November 2022, U.S.

