23 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pardee Resources Company (OTC: PDER) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special year-end dividend of $20.00 per share payable on December 22, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022. This special dividend will be in addition to the Company's regular quarterly dividends.

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, difficult economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties. As a result, these forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any obligation to) update or alter these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

