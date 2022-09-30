DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Announces Dividends

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today authorized the payment of dividends on the Fund's common stock as follows:

Cents Per Share

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

3.25

January 13, 2023

January 17, 2023

January 31, 2023

3.25

February 14, 2023

February 15, 2023

February 28, 2023

3.25

March 14, 2023

March 15, 2023

March 31, 2023

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) ("Virtus"), a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers with $145 billion under management as of September 30, 2022. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE67335&sd=2022-12-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtf-tax-free-income-2028-term-fund-inc-announces-dividends-301704691.html

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE67335&Transmission_Id=202212151702PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE67335&DateId=20221215
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.