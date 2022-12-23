VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) has engaged CFN Media for an investor and market outreach campaign. CFN Media, a division of CFN Enterprises Inc. (CNFN) are an approved service provider of the CSE and have been engaged by Rockland Resources (CSE:RKL) to conduct a three (3) month awareness campaign to educate investors on Rockland's value proposition. CFN Media shall receive a one-time payment of $7,000 USD and shares in the amount of US$30,000 for a total issuance of 407,570 shares based upon a strike price of the Company's stock of CAD $0.10

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders. In addition to the Utah Lithium Property, the Company is acquiring the 41,818-hectare Elektra claystone project concessions are located in Sonora, Mexico. The Company also holds and option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Cole Gold Mines property, located in Ball township, Red Lake mining division, Ontario. The Cole Property hosts high-grade gold mineralization in a classic Red Lake-type structurally controlled gold deposit environment.

