NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWORE / December 15, 2022 / Parag Garg, CNH Industrial's Chief Digital Product Officer, has explained how the Company's Precision Technology solutions are driving productivity, sustainability and profitability for our customers.

At our Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, he shared the progress we are making in three key areas: Automated Solutions, Autonomy and Connected Platforms.

He focused on how investments in our tech culture will generate a consistent path forward for Ag tech development and further position CNH Industrial as an employer of choice and customers' best answer to agriculture's biggest challenges today and tomorrow.

