WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Removed from the U.S. Commerce Department's Unverified List

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio", 2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that its subsidiary WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. has been removed from the Unverified List (UVL) by the U.S. Department of Commerce, effective Dec. 16, 2022. Consequently, both subsidiaries WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. and WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. have been successfully removed from the UVL.

In February 2022, two subsidiaries of WuXi Biologics – WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. and WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. – were placed on the UVL due to delayed verifications required for the receipt of certain products exported from the United States. Subsequently, both subsidiaries successfully completed the on-site end-use checks conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in coordination with China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM). WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd. was removed from the UVL on Oct. 7, 2022.

WuXi Biologics is committed to operating with the highest standard of compliance and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

