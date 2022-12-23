TOKYO, Dec 16, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), both among the most globally recognized corporate sustainability indices. Olympus has been named to the DJSI World for two consecutive years and DJSI Asia Pacific for four.





The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are corporate sustainability evaluation indices for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment. Jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI track the financial performances of leading companies according to ESG criteria. These indices are updated annually to include companies with excellent corporate sustainability practices.



In 2022, 332 companies were selected as DJSI World members from approximately 3,500 companies worldwide in 61 industry sectors, and 156 companies were selected as DJSI Asia Pacific members from approximately 600 companies assessed in the region. Olympus is one of only 8 out of 64 companies to have been included in the DJSI World Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector. The company's scores on Access to Healthcare, Talent Attraction & Retention, Tax Strategy, Environmental Policy & Management Systems were of particular note, being not only highly rated, but having also been improved over last year's scores. In addition to the DJSI World and Asia Pacific, Olympus was also named to the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index.



Stefan Kaufmann; Director, Executive Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Olympus, stated: "It is a great honor for Olympus to again be selected for the DJSI World and Asia Pacific. In order to realize Our Purpose of Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, we have taken various initiatives to contribute to society, positioning ESG as one of the most important strategic pillars in our Corporate Strategy. We are proud to be included in the DJSI World and Asia Pacific for consecutive years as evidence of our continuous evolution as well as our high reputation in ESG from stakeholders. We will further accelerate our efforts to realize a sustainable society."



Based on Our Purpose, Olympus believes that the sustainability of a company will be recognized primarily by meeting the demands and expectations of society and fulfilling responsibilities through dialogue with all stakeholders. The company will continue to contribute to creating a sustainable society by actively engaging in activities that incorporate ESG perspectives to fulfill its corporate social responsibilities on a global scale.



For more information on Olympus' ESG initiatives, please refer to its Integrated Report 2022[1] and the Sustainability page on its website[2].



[1] https://www.olympus-global.com/ir/data/integratedreport/2022.html?page=ir

[2] https://www.olympus-global.com/csr/



About Olympus



Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. Olympus is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp ( https://twitter.com/olympus_corp ).



Media contact:

Mieko Yamada

[email protected]



Olympus Corp [TYO: 7733] [ADR: OCPNY] [GDR: OLYS] https://www.olympus-global.com



Source: Olympus



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







