Mars Labs Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership With DWF Labs

12 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Mars Labs', the blockchain-based metaverse platform developer, announced its strategic partnership with DWF Labs, a leading global web 3.0 investment company. This partnership comes with approx. 1M dollars investment in The Mars Metaverse project.

The Mars is a metaverse platform based on the red planet, and Mars Labs CEO Kevin Chang said that the company is focusing on a metaverse game that is fun to play for everyone. The Mars Metaverse, scheduled for official launch in 2024, is a P2E (Play to Earn) metaverse with contents that allow you to enjoy various gameplays such as camping, basketball, racing, and busking.

DWF Labs is a global Web 3.0 venture capital firm headquartered in Switzerland, supporting global expansion by investing in and advising promising Web 3.0 projects. Recently, a new branch was established in Korea, which is the fifth global branch to be established. DWF Labs not only provides investment support, but also provides consulting, liquidity provision, smart contract security audit, and marketing services.

Through this partnership, Mars Labs will work with DWF Labs for marketing efforts for global expansion of the overall businesses operated by Mars Labs, such as MRST and PBOS Tokens, NFTs (Non-Fungible Token), as well as The Mars Metaverse.

Kevin Chang, CEO of Mars Labs, said, "It is an honor to receive investment from a globally recognized venture capital (VC) and form a strategic partnership. Mars Labs and DWF Labs will have a deep cooperative relationship in various fields as their experience in various web3-based technologies and business meets Mars Labs."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-labs-announces-strategic-investment-and-partnership-with-dwf-labs-301704918.html

SOURCE Mars Labs

