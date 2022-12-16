Uber Partners with Meijer to Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery Across Midwest

12 minutes ago
PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022

Shoppers across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky can access same-day delivery on their favorite grocery items, including fresh produce, prepared meals and more through Uber Eats.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced its new partnership with privately-owned Meijer to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery to customers across the Midwest, and solidifying Uber Eats' national expansion of grocery selection for consumers across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Shoppers in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky will see Meijer grocery delivery on Uber Eats.

Beginning this week and continuing through the winter, nearly 250 Meijer locations will be available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats. This upcoming holiday season, customers will be able to order their favorite Meijer must-haves, from fresh and frozen turkeys to baked goods, produce and more, delivered on-demand, right to their doorsteps. Meijer locations will be featured stores throughout the Uber Eats app this season and will be included in Uber's Holiday Shop—a one-tap destination for holiday essentials.

Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off on Meijer orders of $35 or more and all consumers can receive $10 off their first $40+ Meijer order from Uber Eats with the code MEIJER10 through 12/31.*

"Meijer is known for freshness—fresh food, fresh thinking and a focus on innovation makes them a natural partner for Uber," says Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and New Verticals across the US & Canada. "We're thrilled to be bringing their fresh selection to Uber and Uber Eats across much of the country, and to be working together to deliver must-have groceries to America's doorsteps, just in time for the holidays."

Since launching in July 2020, Uber has seen consistent growth in the U.S. for its grocery category through grocery partnerships including Meijer, Albertsons Companies, SpartanNash, Grocery Outlet and more regional and national favorites. In the U.S. and around the world, Uber has moved beyond prepared food to offer grocery, convenience, alcohol and retail selection in 30+ countries and is uniquely poised to meet consumer demand for effortless delivery. Globally, 124 million people use the Uber platform to go anywhere and get anything every month.

Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Grocery discount not available in Texas. Taxes and fees, if applicable, do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. View terms and conditions here.

*Get $10 off $40+ using the promo code: MEIJER10. Expires December 31. Taxes and other fees apply. Order minimum of $40 before taxes and fees. Valid only at select Meijer stores in select markets. Must purchase through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app. Cannot be combined. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Media Contact: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uber-partners-with-meijer-to-expand-on-demand-grocery-delivery-across-midwest-301704692.html

SOURCE Uber

