Autoliv appoints Jonas Jademyr as Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, appoints Jonas Jademyr as the new Executive Vice President, Quality & Program Management effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Jademyr will become a member of the Autoliv Executive Management Team and succeeds Svante Mogefors who will retire.

Mr. Jonas Jademyr, currently Vice President Group Program Management in Autoliv, has experience in engineering, development, and program and project management within complex large-scale matrix environments. Prior to joining Autoliv in early 2021, Mr. Jademyr had an extensive career at Volvo Group including the position of Head of Quality at Volvo Construction Equipment.

"Jonas has a vast experience in improving ways of working and driving effective program management within the automotive sector. His holistic approach and leadership skills are highly appreciated. Quality is key in everything we do since our life-saving products never get a second chance. Considering Jonas's strong track-record of successful cross-functional collaboration, I have high expectations that he will harness the best of our quality and project management teams to deliver world class results," said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO at Autoliv.

Mr. Svante Mogefors will retire after more than 30 years with Autoliv. Joining Autoliv in 1985, Mr. Mogefors held a number of roles with the organization in both Operations and Quality and steps down as the most senior executive in Quality, a role he has held since 2005. He will continue for the first half of 2023 as Senior Advisor to the CEO and support the transition.

"I would like to thank Svante for all his great contributions to Autoliv. Svante has played a key role in making sure that quality is always present and top of mind in everything we do. I feel confident that with Svante's support in the transition, the new role of Quality and Project Management will be off to a great start to continue the dedication to quality and to leverage project management efforts on the road to achieving our strategic targets. I wish Svante all the best in his next phase in life," said Mikael Bratt.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO67926&sd=2022-12-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoliv-appoints-jonas-jademyr-as-executive-vice-president-quality--program-management-301704995.html

SOURCE Autoliv

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO67926&Transmission_Id=202212160224PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO67926&DateId=20221216
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.