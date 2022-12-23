National Association of Corporate Directors New Jersey Chapter Recognizes AdvanSix as Public Company Board of the Year

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) New Jersey Chapter recently announced that it has recognized AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) as a recipient of the 2023 Annual Director of the Year Awards for Public Company Board of the Year.

This award recognition is presented to directors of public, private and nonprofit boards who have made valuable contributions to the boards on which they serve and have advanced exemplary board leadership.

“We are proud of this recognition and thank the NACD New Jersey for their efforts in setting and rewarding high standards for corporate governance,” said Erin Kane, President, CEO and Board Member of AdvanSix. “Leading with transparency and accountability enables us to better deliver results for key stakeholders and drive our long-term strategy forward.”

Nominations for consideration of the awards are made by NACD New Jersey Chapter directors and reviewed by a selection committee made up of community and corporate leaders and noted authorities on governance. Companies and individuals recognized set a high standard in governance and leadership while bringing a commitment to diversity, sustainability, and purpose.

“The AdvanSix Board of Directors strives every day to lead with purpose and a commitment to best serve investors and customers,” said Mike Marberry, Chairman of the Board at AdvanSix. “We are truly honored by this recognition among our New Jersey peers and look forward to continuing on our path of strong governance.”

In addition to this recognition, AdvanSix was also recently recognized for its efforts to champion diversity at all levels as a 3+ company for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors by 50/50 Women on Boards. The company also holds a 2021 Platinum Rating for corporate social responsibility (CSR) by EcoVadis, an independent CSR assessment agency.

“Strong corporate governance is key to good business performance and long-term sustainability,” said Sharon S. Spurlin, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee of the Board at AdvanSix. “Our Board works diligently to guide AdvanSix with integrity and respect and we are thankful for the recognition of our efforts from this community and fellow businesses in the state of New Jersey.”

Award recipients will be officially honored at a formal ceremony on Monday, May 8, 2023, in West Orange, NJ.

About AdvanSix
AdvanSix plays a critical role in global supply chains, innovating and delivering essential products for our customers in a wide variety of end markets and applications that touch people’s lives, in a wide variety of end markets and applications, such as building and construction, fertilizers, agrochemicals, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives, and electronics. Our reliable and sustainable supply of quality products emerges from the vertically integrated value chain of our five U.S.-based manufacturing facilities. AdvanSix strives to deliver best-in-class customer experiences and differentiated products in the industries of nylon solutions, chemical intermediates, and plant nutrients, guided by our core values of Safety, Integrity, Accountability and Respect. More information on AdvanSix can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.advansix.com.

