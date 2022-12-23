LGI Homes Opens New Section at Second Creek Farm in the Denver Market

Located in Commerce City, Second Creek Farm features move-in ready homes priced from the $450s.

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) today announced it is now selling a new section of homes at its highly sought-after Second Creek Farm community in the Denver market. The new section will include 240 new-construction homes, varying from three to five bedrooms. Located just 30 minutes northeast of downtown Denver, a plethora of opportunities await homeowners at Second Creek Farm.

“We are excited to be back building brand-new, affordable homes in Commerce City. This picturesque community is perfectly positioned in a prime location, and buyers won’t want to miss out on this incredible opportunity for homeownership,” said LGI Homes’ Vice President of Operations in Denver, Kevin Wolf.

Along with the existing park in the first section, the newest section will feature a new community park with a children’s playground, large open green space, exercise stations, and walking trails. Nearby, homeowners will love a quick commute to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Park and the Denver International Airport, in addition to a host of major employers, shopping, dining, incredible schools and more.

New homes range in size from three to five bedrooms, each with a two-car garage and outfitted with the coveted LGI Homes CompleteHome Plus™ package. You will love the exceptional lineup of upgrades, including a full suite of stainless-steel Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, a large single basin sink, and recessed ENERGY STAR lighting included in every new home. Wood-style flooring, two-tone interior paint and designer light fixtures add warmth throughout each home. Covered back patios are offered on most plans, along with included sprinkler systems and fenced yards, allowing residents to spend quality time outdoors and providing space for entertaining.

With builder-paid closing costs and a simplified buying process, homeownership at Second Creek Farm is a dream come true. New homes at Second Creek Farm start in the $450s. For more information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 752-9204 ext 39 or visit LGIHomes.com/SecondCreekFarm.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e7dcc6c-c33a-447a-8b41-44d7f9879359

LGI-Homes-Inc-.png

