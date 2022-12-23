HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company'') ( VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from dentofacial abnormalities and/or mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced it plans to release its second and third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) to review the results and provide an overview of the Company’s recent milestones and developments.



To access the conference call, please dial (877) 451-6152, or for international callers, (201) 389-0879. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13734946. The replay will be available until January 3, 2023.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

As disclosed in August 2022, the delay in filing the Company’s Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2022 was the result of Company analysis and related discussions between the Company and its independent registered public accountants regarding certain technical matters pertaining to the Company’s application of ASC 606.

With the prior issuance of restated first quarter 2022 financial statements, as well as the filing of Vivos’ second and third quarter 2022 financial statements, the Company will become current on its financial filings for purposes of Nasdaq Stock Market compliance.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ( VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. It has proven effective in over 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release the conference call referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “aim,” “expect,” “may,” “could," “should”, “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “predict,” “anticipates,” “hopeful,” “estimate” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results (including, without limitation (i) the final conclusion reached on the Company’s revenue recognition policies, (ii) the final impact of such conclusion on the current or any prior reporting periods and (iii) the timing for the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Qs as described herein) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the application of ASC 606 to the Company’s business, the nature and timing of the Company’s consultation with its independent auditors and consultants and other risk factors relating to the Company and its business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

720-442-8113

[email protected]