Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS), clarified today that, despite public reports detailing the terms and completion of the sale of the Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City, the sale of the Skirvin Hilton remains pending and has not closed. Investors, employees and the public are cautioned to not rely upon the content of these public reports, including information pertaining to the suggested terms and timing of the proposed sale.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill, and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

