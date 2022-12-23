Marcus Hotels & Resorts Issues Statement Correcting Incorrect Public Reports About Sale of the Skirvin Hilton

Marcus%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The+Marcus+Corporation (NYSE: MCS), clarified today that, despite public reports detailing the terms and completion of the sale of the Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City, the sale of the Skirvin Hilton remains pending and has not closed. Investors, employees and the public are cautioned to not rely upon the content of these public reports, including information pertaining to the suggested terms and timing of the proposed sale.

Marcus+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts owns and/or manages 17 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes premier food and beverage brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time® Pub & Grill, and SafeHouse® Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fmedia.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The+Marcus+Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus+Theatres%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements include words such as we “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect” or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those expected. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov or at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.marcuscorp.com in the Investor Relations section of our Website.

