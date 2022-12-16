Travelzoo Provides Updated Revenue Guidance for Q4 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, updates its guidance for the current quarter ending December 31, 2022, as follows: For Q4 2022, we expect substantially higher revenue of approx. $18.5 million, up 31% year-over-year.

Travelzoo provides this update to clarify that its revenue trend is different from travel suppliers or online travel agencies. As a media and membership business, Travelzoo is benefiting from demand for travel weakening from the heights of the post-pandemic pent-up demand. Travel suppliers are increasingly in need again to promote their offers to Travelzoo members.

Holger Bartel, Global CEO, said: "We have more and better offers for our members again, and revenue growth is accelerating."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo.

Investor relations:
[email protected]

Media contacts:
Cat JordanLondon
+44 77 7678 1525
[email protected]

Paige CramLos Angeles
+1 609 668 0645
[email protected]

SOURCE Travelzoo

