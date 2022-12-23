KB Home Named to The Wall Street Journal's 2022 Management Top 250 List

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to The Wall Street Journal®’s (WSJ) 2022 Management Top 250 list, the only national homebuilder to make the list two years in a row. The Management Top 250 ranking identifies the most effectively managed U.S. companies as evaluated by theDrucker Institute across five dimensions: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005067/en/

WSJ_Mgmt.jpg

KB Home named to The Wall Street Journal’s 2022 Management Top 250 List (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re honored to again be named to The Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250 list, the only national homebuilder to receive this distinction two years in a row,” said Jeffrey+Mezger, KB Home’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition underscores our long-standing and ongoing commitment to delivering superior customer satisfaction, creating a culture of excellence, driving innovation in sustainability and promoting social responsibility to positively impact our stakeholders and deliver long-term value.”

The Management Top 250 includes the top U.S. companies out of 902 publicly traded companies included in a Drucker Institute study. The study is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources. The five areas are weighted to calculate a score that forms the basis of the ranking.

In the past year KB Home was also named to Fortune%26rsquo%3Bs List of the World’s Most Admired Companies, Newsweek%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%26rsquo%3Bs list of America’s Most Responsible Companies and Forbes%26rsquo%3B list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221216005067r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005067/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2022 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.