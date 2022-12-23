GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading North American B2B technology provider of enterprise technology solutions for enabling real money internet gambling, announced on Friday an exclusive national partnership for GAN Sports and Super RGS for WSI US, LLC dba WynnBET.

Following a highly competitive analysis, WynnBET chose to integrate the GAN Sports technology to power its online sportsbook operations across future U.S. jurisdictions, including the highly anticipated retail launch of the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts in early 2023. Additionally, GAN will build upon its existing relationship with WynnBET by providing support through GAN’s content aggregation delivery system Super RGS that will be deployed in all future iGaming States in which WynnBET elects to operate online.

Rob Lekites, VP of North American Sports for GAN commented:

"We are thrilled to announce our third partner for GAN Sports and the ability to showcase our innovative sports wagering technology with a market-leading, national brand, beginning with the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor. The combination of GAN’s cutting-edge sportsbook technology with WynnBET’s highly experienced and successful leadership team, provides tremendous growth opportunities for both of our organizations. This announcement builds upon our strong partnership with WynnBET in the state of Michigan and further validates our capabilities to provide a highly differentiated and flexible sportsbook as well as bolsters our position as one of the top suppliers in the U.S. iGaming space. The reception of GAN Sports remains highly encouraging as we look to carry this positive momentum into a strong cadence of new partner launches over the coming quarters.”

Ian Williams, President of Wynn Interactive, added:

“We look forward to growing our partnership with GAN and bringing an enhanced sports betting experience to our players.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry and is a market-leading business-to-consumer operator of proprietary online sports betting technology internationally with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. In its B2B segment, GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting, and social casino gaming branded as 'Simulated Gaming.'

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET and WynnSLOTS brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB, and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL teams. The Las Vegas-based firm was recognized as a finalist for the category of Online Casino of the Year for the 2022 American Gambling Awards.

