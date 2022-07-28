Walgreens today announced that rapid flu testing will now be available at more than 5,000 pharmacies nationwide to help communities identify and manage the highly transmissible viruses circulating this holiday season.* Walgreens will use Abbott’s ID NOW™ devices to administer the tests, and results will be available within two hours.

Walgreens now offers flu and COVID-19 testing in a single visit at over 5,000 locations.

“Our Flu+Index shows activity 10 times higher compared to the same time last year. Providing convenient access to flu testing is another way Walgreens is helping support and protect local communities during a sustained surge of respiratory illness this winter,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, vice president, pharmacy services development, Walgreens.

Individuals can receive COVID-19 and flu testing in a single visit at select Walgreens pharmacies. Accessible and convenient rapid diagnostic testing for routine illness at community pharmacies is a service Americans have come to depend on since the start of the pandemic. A J.D. Power1 survey found that pharmacy customers are interested in receiving routine healthcare services from their pharmacy, including lab tests.

“Opening and scaling the first drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations, as well as offering over-the-counter tests, has given our team insights into the health and wellness needs in communities across America,” Patel said. “We’re pleased to be working with Abbott and using their ID NOW rapid molecular tests to accelerate our efforts and provide access to quick and accurate viral testing.”

“Having fast and reliable testing gives people the confidence to know what virus they may have and the ability to quickly take the necessary steps to be on their way to recovery,” said Lou Morrone, senior vice president, rapid diagnostics, Abbott. “By making our ID NOW COVID and flu rapid molecular tests available at select Walgreens locations across the United States, testing will be more accessible to more people and families as we gather during the holiday season.”

How to Schedule a Flu Test with a COVID-19 Test

Individuals can visit Walgreens.com%2FCovidTesting or schedule via the Walgreens app where COVID-19 and flu testing locations can be chosen from the list of stores with availability of these services.

When scheduling a rapid COVID-19 test, patients are required to enter their information and complete a quick questionnaire, prior to adding a flu test and finalizing appointment details.

Testing services are available at no cost for symptomatic individuals based on their insurance plan. Individuals can contact their insurer before scheduling to confirm the test meets coverage criteria.

What to Expect at your Appointment and Assessing Results

At the time of the appointment, individuals will meet with a Walgreens pharmacist to receive one swab for a COVID-19 test and then one swab for a flu test.

After the appointment, individuals will receive an email with a secure link to their results, which will be reported separately, within two hours.

If an individual tests positive, a Walgreens pharmacist can reach out to their provider for a prescription or refer them to a primary care physician if they do not have one.

Other COVID-19 Testing Options and Offerings

Individuals can order no-cost at-home COVID-19 tests at Walgreens.com%2FOrderTest for pickup at the pharmacy or bring insurance information to a local pharmacist for assistance.** Select insurance companies and health plans may cover the cost of up to eight at-home COVID tests per individual per month.

24-hour same day delivery is available for last-minute needs like groceries, over-the-counter medications, personal care items, household essentials, along with same-day prescription delivery after filling an eligible prescription, including free delivery of Paxlovid (a COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy) directly to the doorsteps of those who need it.

Convenient COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are available for ages 3 and up. Neighborhood locations and appointments are designed to fit family schedules, including evenings and weekends.

*Must be symptomatic and have flu testing done with COVID-19 testing in order to be eligible. No cost to you with health plan coverage. Please contact your health plan before scheduling to confirm the test meets coverage criteria. You may be billed by Walgreens and, if applicable, the laboratory for up to the full price of the test if your health plan denies coverage.

**No-cost at-home COVID-19 tests are available with select insurance plans. Limits apply to the number of tests covered per person per month. Test kits are non-refundable. After you submit your order, the Walgreens pharmacy will confirm your eligibility and your potential copay amounts with your insurance plan.

