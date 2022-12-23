LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) (“GTV” or the “Company”) is proud to announce an end-of-the-year update to provide an overview of all current operations within the business, including several new developments. After facing one of the most challenging years the company has ever navigated, management has been able to refocus priorities intended to set the course for a promising outlook into the upcoming year and beyond. Management realizes that the Company has been quiet for a sustained period of time; however, it was a necessity to revise its strategic focus and accomplish milestones prior to releasing this full disclosure which will provide further transparency into the Company’s complete business as well as further clarify the direction within individual divisions throughout its holdings.



Golden Triangle Ventures holds a unique business model that has developed a portfolio of high-potential companies, strong partnerships, unique assets and a wide range of services that leverage each other's strengths to advance the Company as a whole. Through its extensive network of resources, Golden Triangle Ventures has created a vision to provide a complete support structure and business development platform. The Company’s overall goal is to control ownership or equity positions in potentially high-growth businesses that are all supported by the extensive network of resources within the Company.

The GTV business model is focused on the following core group of interests:

Acquisitions / Assets / Holdings - The Company currently owns a unique portfolio of companies that are all being developed and supported by GTV, each holding a common goal of making a positive impact in the industry in which they operate.

Services - Services are deployed through Golden Triangle Ventures to assist all of the unique opportunities within its operation. The Company also offers its services to select opportunities that could develop synergistic value within the relationship between both companies through the result of its efforts.

Investments - Management identifies high-value opportunities and provides capital investments in a number of companies and projects being developed. Each investment is complemented by a hands-on approach of helping to develop the overall direction and strategic plan for each opportunity.

Health

Global Health Services, Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary under the Company's Health division. Recently, the Company appointed Dr. Dan Jurgens as its new CEO to provide direction and operational expertise to assist the company in developing more robust service offerings. One of the most exciting opportunities is its anticipated opening of the very first Global Health Services, Inc. advanced pain therapy and wellness clinic. This initial location will become the flagship model for future endeavors and will showcase several state-of-the-art technologies that offer proven and beneficial therapeutic results. Dr. Jurgens is working directly with management and has been implementing the initial structure, operating procedures, technology acquisitions, and overall framework to launch the first clinic in early 2023, with plans to scale the practice throughout the United States.

Several unique technologies will support this new advanced pain therapy and wellness clinic, one of which includes the Softwave Tissue Regeneration Technologies (softwavetrt.com). The Softwave Technology provides a cutting-edge advancement, effective at treating a variety of painful conditions as well as poor circulation issues (ex: neuropathy), non-union fractures, and poorly healing wounds. It works by recruiting the body’s own stem cells to the area that’s being treated, improving circulation, and reducing inflammation. With a focus on improving health and wellness through the use of cutting-edge technologies and evidence-based solutions, further benefits will develop through a number of different personalized care applications and complimentary products offered within each clinic such as the Le Pragma product. Golden Triangle Ventures has been working to finalize its acquisition of Le Pragma which is comprised of a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products.

As the company embarks on a promising year ahead, management looks forward to releasing further details regarding the clinic’s official launch plan. Dr. Jurgens currently operates a successful practice in San Diego, California, and the vision is to replicate his current model and add several other advanced technologies to complement the Softwave Therapy. With several other exciting additions that plan to support Global Health Services in the year ahead, the Company is confident in developing this division into a highly profitable and beneficial endeavor that promulgates the Company’s overall vision.

Entertainment

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary under the company's Entertainment Division. As the Company ended 2021 by successfully producing the largest New Year’s Eve music and art festival in Las Vegas, management was beyond proud to demonstrate and prove Lavish Entertainment’s capabilities by orchestrating the most complex event development and execution strategy the business has ever achieved, all within a 90-day period. The flagship event coalesced countless new opportunities, invaluable new partnerships, and an important learning experience which provided unequivocal confidence that the company can develop into an event organizer unlike most in the industry. In conjunction with the exciting aspects this monumental achievement delivered, the Company faced unexpected challenges that forced the corporate direction to restructure its priorities, plans, and goals for the business.

Management has been diligently developing the strategic path to transition Lavish Entertainment into a more profitable company that is prepared to make a large impact in the entertainment industry:

Produce multiple large-scale music festivals and a series of consistent events while also operating an event center that all seek to promote the vision of showcasing live entertainment in a unique and immersive atmosphere with enhanced production and curation that will highlight well-known acts from around the world.

Advance the development of a Virtual Reality application used to distribute its live events through a digital universe to offer these experiences to a broader audience across the world.

Develop the most technologically advanced event center in the world, complete with a proprietary and one-of-a-kind POS system.

Advance and bolster a company-owner record label.

Acquire an in-house production division.

Develop a conglomerate of services that support the business through the many strategic alliances and partnerships within.

By taking a step back, the Company was able to revise its overarching strategy and become significantly stronger, smarter, and fully organized to achieve its goals. Management is excited to show advancement within many aspects of Lavish Entertainment in the new year ahead.

Technology

HyFrontier Technology, Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary under the company’s Technology Division which owns a compelling technology that induces hydrogen and oxygen into a water line to deliver stronger plant growth and larger yields for small, medium and large-scale farming applications. The Company spent 2022 reorganizing its entire structure and further strengthening the hydrogen technology in order to produce a fully functional, safe and scalable product that can deliver a strong benefit to farmers throughout the world.

After completing the development of a commercial unit that was deployed for final testing in 2021, the company encountered variances and inconsistencies in the outcomes produced. It was understood that every farm held different elements within its specific environment that caused a variety of results, none of which were replicable. Due to the number of variables that could affect the desired outcome being studied with the company’s technology, management shifted its focus away from its go-to-market strategy and began solely focusing on a complete enhancement of its technology and business strategy in order to develop a model that could prove a predictable and beneficial result.

By understanding the specific elements that help deliver the best outcome, management firmly believes that once its new strategy was perfected, the company would be able to launch its vision with a much stronger product that could deliver replicable results across different environments, and a significantly greater value proposition to farmers, its company and all stakeholders involved, while eliminating any potential liability that could have resulted from the initial launch plans. Significant enhancements of the technology were completed, and a model has been developed that utilizes specific inputs that provide a precise hydrogen delivery system to obtain a consistent outcome. It is a goal to offer this model risk-free with a full money-back guarantee to provide a strong benefit to farmers that have a clear-cut understanding of the technology.

Due to the reorganization of the entire company, its operation strategy, and the team within, Robert DuBose has formally stepped down from HyFrontier Technologies and is no longer a board member of Golden Triangle Ventures. As management thanks Mr. DuBose for the opportunity, the company intends to elect a new CEO in the near future and is proud to announce that it remains highly confident in its ability to develop and deliver a safe technology that can potentially revolutionize the agriculture industry. Following this initial corporate update, the company looks forward to disclosing further plans and updates within the company as it solidifies a new launch strategy and the necessary components to achieve its overall business goals.

Sonder fulfillment

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures operating under its Fulfillment Division. The company specializes in a vertically integrated business model for the CBD/industrial hemp industry. The founders of Sonder Fulfillment, Nathan Puente and Joshua Weaver, have provided invaluable support, world-class relationships, as well as countless opportunities which have delivered an overall support structure to Golden Triangle Ventures. As the acquisition of Le Pragma comes further to fruition, Sonder Fulfillment has shifted its focus to developing critical opportunities to assist the distribution of the Le Pragma CBD product line into already established international markets. In addition, the company is working to penetrate emerging markets such as Russia, Taiwan and Dubai to expand its global network of distribution options to further support Le Pragma and bolster its offering. Further, Sonder Fulfillment has successfully entered the Brazilian market with medicinal-focused offerings and is expanding the current client’s lineup with two new full-spectrum tincture products as well as Delta-8 gummies. With the expansion into these new markets, Sonder Fulfillment seeks to continue its mission of being a global leader in advanced cannabinoid product development and distribution.

Food & Beverage

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary that operates under the Company’s Food & Beverage division. The Company has focused the past year on developing strategic relationships that have garnered significant interest in the Company’s product line for distribution into big-box retail outlets. The Company is excited to share further information about its distribution plans and additional product and operational developments as the company transitions into the new year ahead.

Lelantos Holdings

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. holds a partnership with Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC Markets: LNTO) which has assisted the company in its endeavors to become a publicly traded company. On Nov. 14, 2022, Lelantos Holdings Inc., a Florida entity, filed the required Articles of Merger merging Lelantos Holdings Incorporated, a Nevada corporation, into the Company with a requested effective date of Nov. 22, 2022. Due to the current document processing delays of over three months in the State of Florida, the Articles of Merger have not yet been processed in that state. Management looks forward to disclosing the fully complete merger and additional corporate activities when the State of Florida processes the documentation and completes the official merger.

While the official merger is being processed, Lelantos Holdings aims to acquire Lelantos Energy, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Lelantos Holdings, to specifically expand its footprint and operations within the sustainable energy industry. This exciting development will leverage established relationships to develop industry-leading sustainable energy solutions, including, but limited to:

Sustainable Energy Financing

Commercial and Residential Solar

Battery Energy Storage Systems

EV Charging Stations

Microgrid Design

Carbon Footprint Mitigation

Renewable Energy Credit Monetization



Lelantos Energy has worked diligently to blaze a path in the industry and has cemented relationships with key financiers and leading sustainable energy providers, as well-established designers and engineers. As Lelantos Energy officially enters into partnership agreements with these entities, management will provide full disclosures on who these entities are and the corporate activities associated with the partnerships. Golden Triangle Ventures has provided a necessary support structure to Lelantos Holdings which has developed a unique business model that provides a mutual benefit to each other's operations. Further details are anticipated to be disclosed in early 2023.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. Lelantos is eager to expand its multifaceted presence to a public platform with a mission to create a diversified group of businesses at the forefront of innovation and foster an environment for accelerated growth and success, contributing to our shareholder’s investment portfolio.

Pursuing business development through strategic innovation, Lelantos Holdings focuses on emerging technology in traditional markets to foster innovation and advance technological developments to positively impact our communities within the specific industries in which the company works:

Sustainable Energy

Business Development & Marketing

Medical Technology



Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

Alternative Energy

Through its partnership with Electryone Advisors and Lelantos Energy, Golden Triangle Ventures continues to grow its presence in the alternative and sustainable energy space. Management has been working diligently with partners across the globe to open up new relationships and potential arrangements for the development of sustainable energy systems and the monetization of renewable energy credits. The team has successfully established relationships with hotels and casinos, as well as large-scale industrial complexes, and has penetrated international markets in Dubai, India, the Middle East and South America. Management looks forward to progressing these newly established relationships and further developing opportunities in the international arena to generate revenue and profit for the Company as a whole and is confident that a variety of opportunities currently under negotiation will sign on with the Company.

As its partnership with Electryone Advisors has transitioned through many different strategic developments, project structures, new opportunities, enhanced representation teams, sales strategies, marketing plans, partnerships and new financing arms, several of the company’s previously disclosed statements in regard to the business within its partnership with Electryone Advisors, now need to be formally corrected in order to reflect transparent information within its endeavors. The company relied upon statements from certain individuals that the company reasonably believed had direct knowledge of the operations within and all potential changes that could occur. Golden Triangle Ventures always strives to be transparent and factual in order to represent its corporate activities as accurately as possible. Listed below are the titles of the releases, the original statements, and the corrections.

Release: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Secures Initial Executed Contracts for Deployment of Electryone Drive Green Energy Technology (5/31/2022)

Initial Statement: “The Company is pleased to share the disclosure of the initial executed contracts in three separate locations in the state of California, which will generate a total of 14.7 megawatts of green energy.” Unbeknownst to Golden Triangle Ventures, while these projects were under contract to Electryone the funding mechanism to actually start the projects was not fully in place. Correction: While still under negotiation and expected to close, the projects have not begun, nor have any funds been dispersed. Management will disclose if/when these projects are financed and are formally underway.



Initial Statement: “Following the initiation of funding and deployment of the technology for the projects, these first three executed contracts will provide Golden Triangle Ventures with a strong capital injection, including an install bonus of $413,437.50 set to be paid out two weeks after the installation, as well as a residual monthly commission of $8,452.50 for 24 consecutive months, equaling $202,860. In total, compensation for the Company will equate to $616,297.50.” The compensation figures above are incorrect and based on a compensation model that is now outdated and no longer applicable. Correction: Originally, Golden Triangle Venture was offered the following compensation plan: $56,250 per MW install bonus and $1,150 per month for 24 months residual payment. After reviewing this compensation plan in depth, Electryone advisors realized that level of compensation will not work as it would make the projects too expensive to fund for the clients. Upon this realization, Electryone provided the following compensation plan to GTV: $35,000.00 per MW install bonus and $750 per month for 24 months residual payment. If/when these projects are financed and are formally underway the Company will disclose its realized earnings from the executed projects.



Release: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces 2 New Executed Contracts Secured for Deployment of the Electryone Drive Green Energy Technology (6/17/2022)

Initial Statement: “Electryone Advisors has authorized Golden Triangle Ventures to market the Electryone Drive technology and build its own sales team to expand the Company’s outreach efforts and drive a strong compensation that follows each microgrid installation completed by the clients that GTV or its representatives deliver. The compensation will equate to $28,125 per MW as an install bonus, delivered two weeks after installation, along with a monthly residual income of $575 per MW for 24 months after installation. If a representative of GTV delivers an organization that deploys the technology, GTV and the representative will make the same compensation.” The compensation figures above are incorrect and based on a compensation model that is now outdated and no longer applicable. Correction: Originally, Golden Triangle Venture was offered the following compensation plan: $56,250 per MW install bonus and $1,150 per month for 24 months residual payment. After reviewing this compensation plan in depth, Electryone advisors realized that level of compensation will not work as it would make the projects too expensive to fund for the clients. Upon this realization, Electryone provided the following compensation plan to GTV: $35,000.00 per MW install bonus and $750 per month for 24 months residual payment.





Release: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Advances Partnership with Electryone Advisors Through Its Carbon Credit Automation and Monetization Platform (8/18/2022)

Initial Statement: “This revolutionary platform can be used for all renewable energy projects including solar, wind, hydro and alternative fuels, and is currently in place and generating carbon credit revenue for multiple projects around the globe.” The platform is currently in use for many global projects but in the capacity of selling renewable energy credits not carbon credits. The two items are similar but renewable energy credits are not as valuable, dependent on the geographic region they are located in and demand a much lower price at sale. Correction: The platform has been developed to operate in the manner described in the release and actively sell carbon credits as well as renewable energy credits; however, it was not actively or historically achieving revenue for the sale of carbon credits at the time of the release. Rather, it was still conceptual at the time. Recently, the platform has made inroads with IREC (the international standard) to further develop the platform to adhere to new standards being introduced. The team is currently updating the platform to adjust the algorithms to new standards and tokenize the carbon credits based on the new validation. Management will make a full disclosure when this update has been made and the platform is fully operational for carbon credits, and not just international renewable energy credits.



Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “This year has been one of the most valuable years our company has ever faced. Our focus and priority is to execute and deliver countless energy contracts that are believed to provide our company with a strong financial opportunity upon completion. While navigating through one of the biggest opportunities of our lifetime, we are confident in our ability to deliver a success within our energy endeavors. Following this, we are excited to build out The Wellness Club with Dr. Dan Jurgens and prove a business model that we aim to develop into a highly profitable business. In addition, we have been actively working on a plan throughout this past year to develop a Luxury Real Estate business that aims to bolster several of the divisions within GTV. OTC Markets is currently in review of our recently submitted application in order to get current in our reporting obligations and the company has been actively preparing for its anticipated audit and expansion plans. With countless opportunities that are all being strategically implemented within the best of our ability, we are greatly looking forward to 2023 as I believe the stage is now being set to deliver fundamental growth, substantial accomplishments, and true value to all of our shareholders in the year ahead.”

