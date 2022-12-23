Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) to Advent International for $53.00 per share in cash is fair to Maxar shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Maxar shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Maxar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Maxar shareholders; (2) determine whether Advent International is underpaying for Maxar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Maxar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Maxar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Maxar shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005244/en/