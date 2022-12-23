Axis Announces Results of Director Election

Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") [TSX%3A+AXIS], a financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, reports in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 1, 2022 for the 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 21,159,856 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 17.33% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approval all items of business presented at the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee

Common Shares Voted

For

Withheld

Paul Stoyan

94.24%

5.76%

Todd Hudson

76.83%

23.17%

Ilja Troitschanski

96.99%

3.01%

Bruce Smith

94.24%

5.76%

Wes Neichenbauer

95.76%

4.24%

Lesley Gallinger

94.24%

5.76%

Jim Nikopoulos

94.83%

5.17%

Ian Anderson

96.59%

3.41%

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a fintech lender changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through its direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, users can choose their next used vehicle, customize financing terms and get the car delivered – from the comfort of their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partners. For our borrowers, an Axis auto loan is an effective steppingstone to credit recovery, with over 70% seeing a significant score improvement in the first 12 months. Further information on the Company can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.axisfinancegroup.com%2Finvestors-press-releases%2F.

