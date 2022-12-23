Axis Auto Finance Inc. ("Axis" or the "Company") [TSX%3A+AXIS], a financial technology company changing the way Canadians purchase and finance used vehicles, reports in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 1, 2022 for the 2022 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 21,159,856 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 17.33% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders approval all items of business presented at the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Common Shares Voted For Withheld Paul Stoyan 94.24% 5.76% Todd Hudson 76.83% 23.17% Ilja Troitschanski 96.99% 3.01% Bruce Smith 94.24% 5.76% Wes Neichenbauer 95.76% 4.24% Lesley Gallinger 94.24% 5.76% Jim Nikopoulos 94.83% 5.17% Ian Anderson 96.59% 3.41%

