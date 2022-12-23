Pokemoto Launches Hawaiian Inspired Limited Time Offers

Dec. 16, 2022
Pokemoto, Hawaiian Poke Chain Introduces Popular SPAM ® Bowls and Musubis

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s ( GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced that it has launched its new Hawaiian inspired limited time only SPAM ® focused menu items. The SPAM ® Musubi Bowl and SPAM ® Musubi are live in participating locations just in time for the holidays.

SPAM ® is a brand of canned cooked pork. It gained popularity worldwide after its use during World War II.

The first menu item, the SPAM ® Musubi Bowl, is a bowl centered around SPAM ® products as the main ingredient and includes sushi rice, crispy SPAM ® classic prepared in an air-fryer, edamame, green onion and mango tossed in Pokemoto’s house-made sweet Teriyaki sauce, topped with tamago, shredded nori, togarashi flakes, seaweed salad and furikake.

The second new limited time menu item, the SPAM ® Musubi is served as an add on to any meal or as a snack on the go. Prepared fresh daily, SPAM ® classic Musubis are crafted with air-fried SPAM ®, drizzled with sweet house-made Teriyaki sauce, wrapped in sushi rice with furikake flakes and are hugged in a nori seaweed jacket.

In addition to launching air-fried SPAM ® classic in the new limited time only menu items, the brand launched a new topping, tamago a Japanese egg recipe with a sweet flavor profile which consists of whisked egg, sugar, mirin (rice wine) and rice vinegar. A popular poke bowl topping in Hawaii.

“We wanted to really dive into our Hawaiian roots with this limited time offer and SPAM ® classic was at the top of the list,” said Michael Roper, CEO of Pokemoto. “Hawaiians celebrate SPAM ® classic and eat seven million cans a year. Today you’ll find SPAM ® dishes served everywhere in Hawaii from convenience stores to restaurants. Our culinary team was hard at work building the perfect Musubi bowl, which is really like a deconstructed Musubi with some extra toppings including tamago, which is brand new for Pokemoto. We like to keep our flavor profiles unique while being mindful of the resources that we already have on hand. The Musubi is actually quite filling for a grab-n-go “snack” item. Our core audience of Millennials and Gen-Z’s can grab one on the run or save it for later after enjoying one of our heaping poke bowls. We have some exciting promotions lined up on social media and via our text program to celebrate the new SPAM ® brand offerings now that we’re rolling.”

The Musubi Bowl and Musubis will be available in store and online via Snackpass and other third party delivery services such as UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub, at participating locations.

Roper continued, “We’re all about options here at Pokemoto and the Musubi Bowl and Musubis give our guests something new and flavorful to enjoy when visiting our restaurants. We’ll continue to drum up new ideas and recipes in the kitchen to ensure we’re meeting the expectations of our loyal customers while keeping our ingredients fresh and interesting!”

About Pokemoto
Pokemoto, a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open or coming soon locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Kansas and California. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein, various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Pokemoto Marketing
[email protected]

Hormel Foods
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
[email protected]

