Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Systems+Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.

On Thursday, January 5th, members of the Verint management team will participate in a virtual bus tour hosted by Evercore.

On Thursday, January 12th, members of the Verint management team will host investor meetings at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Please contact your Evercore and Needham sales representatives for more information on either event.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005038/en/